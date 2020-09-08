Dozens of cities placed under night curfew from 7 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Corona czar Roni Gamzu has placed dozens of cities under night curfew which will be in place from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

"I apologize with a full apology to all the cities that are under this restriction," Gamzu said. "I apologize to all the residents, mayors, and businesses.

"The corona obligates us to take these unpleasant steps in order to protect our health. This is the only matter that guides me," Gamzu added.

He promised that by the 1st of November the number of daily coronavirus tests will reach 100,000.