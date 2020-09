15:52 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 British-Iranian faces new indictment British-Iranian Nazanian Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been faced with a new indictment issued by the Iranian government. She has been imprisioned in Tehran since 2016. At the time of her arrest, she had been visiting Iran under the auspices of the Reuters News Agency. ► ◄ Last Briefs