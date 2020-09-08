|
15:41
Reported
News BriefsElul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20
Black shirts with yellow Jewish stars sold on Amazon
Black shirts with yellow Jewish stars bearing the word 'Jude' were briefly sold on Britain's Amazon website before a public outcry led to their removal from the site.
These shirts were reminiscent of shirts Jews in Europe were forced to wear during the Holocaust. 'Jude' means Jew in German. "The Holocaust was systematic murder, not a commercial venture," one British critic of the shirts had protested.
