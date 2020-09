15:39 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 From Khan Yunis to a Jewish wedding Dor Shachar was born Ayman Subah in Khan Yunis, Gaza. He fled to Israel and converted. Last week he married Edith, a convert of Hungarian origins. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs