15:24 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 California on fire: 6 million dunams (1.5 million acres) burned Thousands of firefighters continue to to battle giant conflagrations that have ignited in California. Eight people have been killed and more than 6 million dunams (1.5 million acres) have been scorched.