500% increase in complaints against National Insurance Institute

The first wave of the coronavirus saw an increase of 500% in the number of complaints filed against Bituach Leumi, the National Insurance Institute of Israel. This statistic was revealed by the State Comptroller regarding corona related complaints during the period of the first wave as opposed to the same period last year.

The National Insurance Institute disburses pensions to all Israelis in addition to making payments for work related injuries, unemployment and other work and welfare related claims.