15:07 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Weekly cost of corona economic shutdown: 5-6 billion NIS Representatives of the finance ministry in the corona cabinet have estimated the weekly cost of an economic shutdown at five to six billion shekels per week. ► ◄ Last Briefs