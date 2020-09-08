|
15:00
Reported
News BriefsElul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20
Health Min updates on corona patient on return flight from Istanbul
The Ministry of Health is updating on a corona patient who returned from Istanbul (Turkey) to Israel.
The patient returned on a Pegasus flight. Flight number PC779 on August 31 from Istanbul-to Tel Aviv. Departure at 10:45 pm, landed at 11:50 pm.
The passengers of the flight are asked to enter isolation until September 14 according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.
Last Briefs