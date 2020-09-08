Acting police commissioner assesses situation ahead of night closure

Acting Commissioner of Police Motti Cohen has been assessing the situation with the commanders of the districts and divisions of the Israel Police ahead of the night closure.

"We will continue to enforce the violations, but even now, our enforcement policy will continue to rely first and foremost on discourse, advocacy, discretion and harnessing the public to cooperate, and this is my expectation from every commander and policeman performing the mission. The key to success lies in the main thing, in public discipline and the cooperation of the different authorities."