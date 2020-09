14:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 First of three Elul drashas: Faith and Insecurity Read more Hear about some of the key themes of Rosh Hashannah and Yom Kippur as they relate to the ongoing challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. ► ◄ Last Briefs