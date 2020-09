13:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Agriculture ministry talks with UAE counterpart The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is in talks with the corresponding ministry in the United Arab Emirates and is formulating an outline for cooperation in the areas of national food security, knowledge and advanced agricultural technologies. ► ◄ Last Briefs