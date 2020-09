13:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Deputy mayor of Israeli Arab town holds wedding with over 1,000 Read more The deputy head of the Deir al-Asad council in the north held a wedding last night which more than 1,000 people attended, Kan News reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs