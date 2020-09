13:38 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Breslov Hasidim look to increase number pilgrims allowed to Uman Read more Despite deadlock with the Ukrainian govt regarding plan to allow Rosh Hashanna pilgrimage, coming days will see additional negotiations. ► ◄ Last Briefs