Beitar Illit: We won't lend a hand to discrimination against haredim

In the haredi city of Beitar Illit, there is protest over the government's decision to impose a night curfew.

"In the forty cities in which they want to impose restrictions, only the haredi authorities are under night curfew, while in the general cities - only neighborhoods have been introduced proportionately.

"We demand full transparency of morbidity data, and detailed explanations as to why a curfew is imposed on an entire haredi city, and not by neighborhoods. We will not be able to back up moves that are made without transparency. We will be able to cooperate in eradicating the morbidity, only when explanations are given to residents with full transparency. "