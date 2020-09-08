208,259 corona fines amounting to 107,373,800 shekels

The Enforcement and Collection Authority reports that to date, citizens have been given 208,259 corona tickets amounting to a total of NIS 107,373,800.

According to the center's director, Doron Tashtit, "the data show that 24,704 citizens were late on the payment deadline (90 days from the fine) and therefore the fines were supplemented by an additional arrears of 50% as stipulated by law."

"From the referrals to the center for collecting fines, we learn that after receiving demands for payment that include the arrears, many citizens apply for a lessening of the arrears, with the main reason they point out for not paying the fine on time being rumors of cancellation of fines or sweeping pardons given to those fined."