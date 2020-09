09:48 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Gabi Ashkenazi: Was Netanyahu set up? I doubt it Read more The FM views the revelation of the link between investigator in Netanyahu case and Judy Nir-Mozes as an attempt to invalidate case. ► ◄ Last Briefs