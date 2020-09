09:24 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Coronavirus Czar: 'The holidays in Israel this year won't be like normal holidays' Read more Ronni Gamzu pushes back on criticism of his handling of the coronavirus, vows to stay on. 'People who mock curfew plan don't understand it.' ► ◄ Last Briefs