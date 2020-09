09:15 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Final list of 'red' cities to be submitted soon to ministers Senior officials in the health system told Galei Tzahal that the final list of red cities will be named in the near future and will be submitted to the ministers for approval.



► ◄ Last Briefs