Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20
Delegation from Chad lands in Israel
A delegation from Chad, led by the Chad president's son, landed in Israel a short while ago, Galei Tzahal reported. During the visit, he will meet with the Prime Minister, among others. A senior Israeli official says they are expected to discuss advancing relations between the two countries.