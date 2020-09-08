|
Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20
New Record: 3,392 Israelis diagnosed yesterday as corona-positive
The Ministry of Health updated that yesterday 3,392 verified corona infections were diagnosed. The number of active patients now stands at 27,723 people. The condition of 463 patients is defined as serious, of whom 127 are on respirators.
The death toll from complications with the virus is 1,026. Yesterday, 40,382 tests were conducted, of which about 8.7% came out positive.
