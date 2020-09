07:35 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20 1st Israeli drafted to Major League notches win with the Orioles Read more Dean Kremer, the first Israeli player to be drafted into the Major Leagues, notches win in debut game with the Orioles. ► ◄ Last Briefs