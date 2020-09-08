|
06:45
Reported
News BriefsElul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20
PA cabinet leader accuses Israel of blackmail
Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday that the PA is trying to get its tax revenue dues from Israel, without being subjected to any "Israeli blackmail."
"The tax revenue dues are the money of the Palestinian people, and we are trying to obtain them without Israel's blackmail," Shtayyeh told the weekly cabinet meeting held in Ramallah, according to the Xinhua news agency.
