News BriefsElul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20
Trump fires back at rivals on coronavirus vaccine
US President Donald Trump on Monday again hinted a coronavirus vaccine will be available before the November election, as he accused his Democratic rivals for the White House of undermining public confidence in the immunization.
His comments came days after vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said she would not take Trump's word on the safety and efficacy of an anti-virus vaccine, if one were ready before the November vote.
