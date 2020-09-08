|
05:22
Reported
News BriefsElul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20
Turkish New Year nightclub terrorist sent to life in prison
A Turkish court on Monday sentenced an Uzbek gunman who killed 39 people in an attack on an Istanbul nightclub minutes into New Year's Day in 2017 to jail for life, AFP reported.
The Istanbul criminal court handed Abdulkadir Masharipov 40 life sentences -- one for each of the victims and one for the massacre itself -- for "deliberate murder" and "violating the constitution."
