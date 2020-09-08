|
Elul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20
Shaked: Establish committee to examine conflicts of interest in prosecution
MK Ayelet Shaked respond to a report of attempts to cover up investigative biases by the Prime Minister's investigators.
"I have turned to the Speaker of the Knesset and asked for a vote this Wednesday on MK Smotrich’s proposal to establish a parliamentary inquiry committee to examine conflicts of interest of the Supreme Court justices and the State Attorney's Office," Shaked said.
