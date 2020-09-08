|
01:19
Reported
News BriefsElul 19, 5780 , 08/09/20
EU warns Serbia over moving its embassy to Jerusalem
The EU on Monday voiced "serious concern and regret" over Belgrade's commitment to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, casting a shadow over the resumption of Serbia-Kosovo talks, AFP reports.
President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti met in Brussels for a second round of EU-brokered face-to-face talks to resolve disputes two decades after their war.
