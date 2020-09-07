Merav Michaeli: Anti-gov't protests more important than Western Wall

Labor MK Merav Michaeli asserted that prayer at the Western Wall was secondary to anti-Netanyahu demonstrations taking place across the country.

Pressed by a Channel 20 reporter on the reason for worshippers being prevented from congregating at the kotel but protesters allowed to demonstrate against the government in large numbers, Michaeli retorted that while "the Wailing Wall will always be there and there's no danger posed to worshippers," "Israeli democracy faces great danger in the form of PM Netanyahu."