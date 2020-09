22:41 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Injuries reported following brawl between Jews, PA Arabs Initial reports are coming in about multiple injuries following a brawl involving Jewish residents of the Kochav Hashachar community in the Binyamin Region and PA Arabs. ► ◄ Last Briefs