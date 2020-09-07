|
20:49
Reported
Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20
Health expert: Clueless as to real number of virus victims
Head of the public health services at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Sharon Elrai, said she couldn't be certain whether the state could account for all the victims of the coronavirus.
According to a Ynet report, Elrai told members of the Coronavirus Cabinet that some individuals who were listed as having died of respiratory illnesses may have succumbed to COVID-19 instead, placing the number of virus victims a lot higher than it actually is.
