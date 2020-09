20:39 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Bennett: Netanyahu behaving 'disgracefully' Yamina head Naftali Bennett slammed PM Netanyahu's accusations against opposition leaders Liberman and Lapid. "That's not leadership - it's simply disgraceful," said Bennett. ► ◄ Last Briefs