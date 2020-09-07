Yamina up to 21 seats in latest poll

According to a poll conducted by Channel 13 News, the Yamina party would become the second largest in the Knesset if elections were to be held today.

Likud remained on top with 31, Yesh Atid - Telem came in third with 18, the Joint Arab List dropped off to 13, and Blue and White was all the way down to 11 seats.

Haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism came in with seven apiece, while Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu and Meretz rounded off the tally with six seats each.