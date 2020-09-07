Liberman to Netanyahu: You have no policy to speak of

The chairman of Yisrael Beiteynu responded to the prime minister's claims that heads of the opposition parties were damaging the national fight against the coronavirus crisis.

"Mr. Prime Minister, I received your letter with great astonishment. Your claims are baseless and light years away from reality," started out Liberman.

All decisions made by you so far are motivated by political considerations - not actual reality. You never bothered to convene the leaders of the opposition parties to explain the government's policy in the coronavirus fight and economic crisis because you have no policy to speak of. There's no way to support something that does not exist," Lieberman concluded.