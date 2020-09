19:04 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Netanyahu to opposition: Show responsibility PM Netanyahu used the coronavirus press conference tonight (Monday) to attack the opposition. "It's too bad politicians have taken advantage of the crisis to call on citizens to ignore government directives. I call on them to demonstrate national responsibility and put an end to this irresponsible behavior," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs