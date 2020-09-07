Netanyahu: Doing everything to prevent lockdown

PM Netanyahu said he was taking all the necessary steps to prevent a general lockdown due to a rise in CV-19 infections.

Netanyahu said that Israeli citizens needed to do everything in their power to avoid large gatherings and urged them to wear masks and apply a high level of personal hygiene.

The PM stated that it was clear his government wad trying to avoid a total lockdown and that he would put the brakes on applying lockdown to 40 "red" cities across the country.