News BriefsElul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20
Netanyahu: Doing everything to prevent lockdown
PM Netanyahu said he was taking all the necessary steps to prevent a general lockdown due to a rise in CV-19 infections.
Netanyahu said that Israeli citizens needed to do everything in their power to avoid large gatherings and urged them to wear masks and apply a high level of personal hygiene.
The PM stated that it was clear his government wad trying to avoid a total lockdown and that he would put the brakes on applying lockdown to 40 "red" cities across the country.
