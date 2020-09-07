Head of Knesset Foreign Affairs subcommittee slams EU

Head of the Foreign Affairs subcommittee of the Knesset MK Sharren Haskel slammed the EU for pressuring Serbia and Kosovo against normalizing relations with Israel and moving their embassies to Jerusalem.



"EU efforts to educate Serbia and Kosovo are shocking. The European Union has removed the mask and unfortunately, despite many fruitful collaborations, it has repeatedly slammed the State of Israel and challenged our historic right [it]. Right now I am calling on other countries to strengthen Kosovo and Serbia, to join and move their missions to Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish people."

"If there is anyone who understands the national, emotional and cultural connection to the capital, it is actually Serbia and Kosovo and I thank them on behalf of the citizens of Israel for the brave decision they made," she stated.