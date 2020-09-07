|
News Briefs
Head of Knesset Foreign Affairs subcommittee slams EU
Head of the Foreign Affairs subcommittee of the Knesset MK Sharren Haskel slammed the EU for pressuring Serbia and Kosovo against normalizing relations with Israel and moving their embassies to Jerusalem.
"If there is anyone who understands the national, emotional and cultural connection to the capital, it is actually Serbia and Kosovo and I thank them on behalf of the citizens of Israel for the brave decision they made," she stated.
