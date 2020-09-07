MK Peretz: Liberman wants anarchy

Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage, MK Rafi Peretz slammed Avigdor Liberman for his call on citizens to disregard the government's coronavirus measures.

"We are all tasked with "guarding our souls," so it's an embarrassment when a Member of Knesset calls on citizens to disobey official orders in a time of war. After [condemning] entire segments of Israeli society, he's advocating anarchy. Only individuals devoid of national responsibility can allow themselves to say those types of things."

"I suggest that anyone who feels like ignoring the instructions of medical professionals and the rule of law go visit the coronavirus hospital wards, filled up with patients, and stop calling for legal measures to go unnoticed," he stated.