17:22 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Ronni Gamzu apologizes: 'I respect and honor Rabbi Kanievsky' Read more Coronavirus commissar retracts criticism against Rabbi Kanievsky after clarifying the rabbi gave no instruction to stop tests in yeshivas.