16:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Avigdor Liberman calls government COVID-19 decisions 'illegal' Read more Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman calls for civil uprising against COVID-19 guidelines: 'Conduct oneself in accordance with common sense.' ► ◄ Last Briefs