Smotrich: Liberman dangerous for Israel

Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich attacked the chairman of Yisrael Beyteinu's Avigdor Lieberman call on the public to disregard government health orders calling him a "dangerous and irresponsible politician."

"I'm very critical of the government's handling - or rather non-handling of the crisis, but in times of war, order and obedience are more important than whether a decision is justifiable," he said.