12:31 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Shin Bet thwarts bomb attack at Bilu Junction The Shin Bet thwarted a bomb attack at the Bilu Junction. An Israeli citizen sent by Hamas in Gaza to carry out the attack was arrested.