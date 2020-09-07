Prof. Udi Kimron: There is no place for a closure

Prof. Udi Kimron, a lecturer at the Tel Aviv University School of Medicine and a researcher in bacterial defense systems against viruses, participated in the Corona Committee.

"All the scary and restriction-seeking people were wrong in their previous assessments," he said. Prof. Ariel Munitz, from the Department of Microbiology at the Tel Aviv University School of Medicine, also supported these data and assessments. "Even France, where there was a first wave with high mortality, is now experiencing a significant second wave - with zero mortality."