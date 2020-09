11:47 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Watch: Hong Kong riot police tackle young girl trying to flee Read more A young girl is tackled to the ground by riot police after attempting to flee during a pro-democracy protest in Mong Kok. ► ◄ Last Briefs