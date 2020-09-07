|
Energy ministry examining energy submarine energy cable to Cyprus
Following the natural gas pipeline approved about a month ago in the Knesset and the government, in recent months the Ministry of Energy has begun an examination of advancing the planning and construction of a submarine power cable, between Cyprus and Israel.
The cable is expected to depart from Israel to Cyprus, from there to Crete, and the Greek peninsula, thus connecting to the European electricity grid.
