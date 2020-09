11:14 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Fatah lauds Munich Olympic terrorists as 'courageous heroes' Read more Palestinian Authority's ruling Fatah party praises terrorists who massacred Israeli athletes at 1972 Munich Olympics as 'courageous heroes'. ► ◄ Last Briefs