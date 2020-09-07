Fatah praises Munich Olympic massacre terrorists

Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party, the largest party of the Palestine Liberation Organization, marked the anniversary of the Munich Massacre on Sunday by lauding the terrorists who participated in the attack that murdered 11 Israelis during the 1972 Munich Olympics, watchdog Im Tirtzu reported.

In a Facebook post uploaded by the official page of Fatah's Central Region, they wrote: "On this day, the fighters of Fatah's 'Black September' carried out the operation in Munich that embodied the meaning of heroism, courage and sacrifice of the Palestinian fighter for the Palestinian homeland."