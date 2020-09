10:36 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Indictment against murderer of Rabbi Shai Ohayon at Segula Junction The Central District Attorney's Office a short while ago filed an indictment in the Central District Court against the terrorist Khalil Doikat, a 46-year-old resident of Kafr Rogiv, for the murder of the late Rabbi Shai Ohayon at Segula Junction. ► ◄ Last Briefs