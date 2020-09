10:35 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 G-d does not abandon Zion or the Jewish People Read more Torah thoughts by young Religious Zionist Torah scholars Seeing the process of redemption by looking through the lens of faith.(Isaiah 49.) ► ◄ Last Briefs