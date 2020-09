10:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Danish parliament to discuss banning non-medical circumcision The Danish Parliament will discuss a bill banning non-medical circumcision, Kan News reported. Head of the Jewish community in the country responded that "This is the biggest threat to us since World War II." ► ◄ Last Briefs