09:27 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Number of coronavirus patients hospitalized nears 1000 Read more Three coronavirus patients in their 30s and 40s in critical condition. Nearly 450 patients in serious condition, with 1,019 deaths recorded. ► ◄ Last Briefs