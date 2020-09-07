|
09:17
Reported
News BriefsElul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20
Law prof Shimon Sheetrit will run for president of Israel
Former Minister, Law professor Shimon Sheetrit officially announced today (Monday) that he will run for president of the country, in the elections which will be held this spring.
Sheetrit, a former Minister of Economy, Science and Religion in the Rabin government, holds a doctorate in law from the University of Chicago and has served for decades as a law professor at the Hebrew University and a lecturer at leading universities around the world such as Cambridge.
Last Briefs